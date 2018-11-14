Prosecutors to Now Handle Case of Controversial Businessman

Photo : YONHAP News

The power abuse case surrounding controversial businessman Yang Jin-ho will now be handled by prosecutors.The Southern Gyeonggi Province Police Agency handed over Yang's case to the prosecution on Friday and in the process, recommended that Yang be indicted on charges of assault, coercion and violations of cyber regulations.Police also booked and handed over to prosecutors 80 people who were involved in the circulation of pornographic materials on Yang’s file-sharing services, as well as ten senior officials of Yang’s companies who allegedly smoked marijuana and abused animals together with Yang.Police are currently probing 59 others who are suspected of having uploaded obscene materials on Yang’s file-sharing sites.While running two file-sharing services from December 2013 to the present, Yang allegedly pocketed some seven billion won in illicit profits by circulating about 52-thousand pornographic images or videos shot illegally and around 230 copyrighted video works.Following the release of video footage of him beating a former employee and other outrageous behavior, the police last week received a detention warrant to keep Yang in custody during his trial.