US: Confident N. Korean Leader Will Keep Denuclearization Promises

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert says President Donald Trump takes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at his word that he will live up to promises he made at their Singapore summit.She says Kim and Trump arrived at promises for opening a brighter future for the North through its final, fully verified denuclearization.Nauert added that Washington and Pyongyang have been hard at work on those agreements since the June summit.Just hours earlier, North Korean media reported Kim personally supervised a test of what the North calls a new high-tech, tactical weapon.