UN 3rd Committee Condemns N. Korean Rights Violations

Anchor: A United Nations committee on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning human rights conditions in North Korea and calling for accountability. If it is adopted at the UN General Assembly next month, it would mark the fourteenth consecutive year that the UN has adopted a North Korean human rights resolution.Arius Derr has more.Report:[Sound bite: Ambassador Jan Kickert - Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations (English)]"We believe that this resolution is still upmost importance because situation on the ground is still serious concern."The UN Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, passed another resolution condemning human rights conditions in North Korea.Speaking on behalf of the EU, Austrian Ambassador Jan Kickert during the committee session stressed that improving the human rights of the North Korean people is an essential component of improving dialogue on the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: Ambassador Jan Kickert - Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations (English)]"We take note of the ongoing diplomatic efforts to advance peace and security on the Korean peninsula, and are encouraged by the dialogue that is pursued on several fronts. This is a clear change of context compare to last year, when we tabled this resolution, and it is signaling hope for a better future. At the same time we believe that a better future for the people of North Korea is only possible if the human rights violations perpetrated in the country are urgently addressed."The resolution pointed to the "systematic, widespread and gross violations" of human rights in and by North Korea.The UN committee also encouraged the UN Security Council to take appropriate action to ensure accountability, such as considering referring the situation to the International Criminal Court.It also urged the council to consider further sanctions to target effectively those who appear to be most responsible for human rights violations, in an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.As the resolution passed by consensus without a vote, South Korea was one of 61 co-sponsors.North Korea ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song argued against the move before storming out of the session.[Sound bite: Ambassador Kim Song - N. Korean Permanent Representative to the UN (English)]“Although [the] DPRK is remaining in [a] consistent principled position, attaching importance to dialogue and negotiation for promotion and protection of human rights, we cannot comprise the confrontational approach such as the adoption of the resolution against the DPRK. We will strongly respond, to the end, to the confrontation and pressure of hostile forces aimed at defaming our dignity and overthrowing our system with manipulation of non-existing human rights issues.”Regardless, the resolution is expected to pass the UN General Assembly next month for the 14th consecutive year.Arius Derr, KBS World Radio News.