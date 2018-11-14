Economy KOSPI Up 0.21% Friday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose four-point-34 points, or point-21 percent Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-92-point-40.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding eight-point-80 points, or one-point-29 percent, to close at 690–point-18.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-7 won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-5 won.