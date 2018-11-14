Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Top Office Says There is Consensus on Need to Adjust Age of Criminal Reponsibility

Write: 2018-11-16 15:55:19Update: 2018-11-16 17:07:44

Top Office Says There is Consensus on Need to Adjust Age of Criminal Reponsibility

Presidential Secretary for legal affairs, Kim Hyeong-yeon says there is widespread consensus on the need to adjust the nation's age of criminal responsibility.

Currently, the minimum age at which a child can be criminally prosecuted and punished is 14, as established back in 1953.

Kim cites an online petition to the top office which drew more than 200-thousand signatures as an indication people want that age to be even lower.

The petition dealt with a young female student who committed suicide after being sexually assaulted by young male students.

Secretary Kim points out there is a discrepancy between offenders 14 or older who are punished and younger offenders who only receive probation.

Back in August when he was education minister, Kim Sang-gon vowed to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 13.  The government has been seeking to revise laws to achieve that ever since.
List

Editor's Pick