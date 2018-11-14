Official Accompanying Moon Found Unconscious in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in posted on Facebook Friday that Kim Eun-young, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's South Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, remains unconscious after an apparent cerebral hemorrhage.Kim, who oversaw all working-level issues related to Moon's current ASEAN and APEC itinerary, did not emerge from her Singapore hotel room Friday morning.Moon says she appears to have overworked, and that he feels very sorry.The president was told when he visited Kim in the hospital her condition could become critical due to cerebral pressure, so she needs close monitoring.