S. Korea, UAE Launch High-level Nuclear Consultation Channel

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) have officially launched a high-level dialogue channel on nuclear energy cooperation.Its first meeting was held in Seoul Friday.In opening remarks at the high-level consultation, Seoul's chief delegate, Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho, said the key to Korea-UAE relations lies in cooperation in the nuclear sector, especially concerning the construction of the Barakah nuclear power plant.He said the Barakah project will serve to pave the way for bilateral cooperation to strengthen and expand into other sectors as well.UAE's Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei said that since the Barakah program was launched, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Korea Electric Power Corporation have achieved an important milestone referring to the completion of the first nuclear reactor.The minister said the reactor features the highest standards of safety, stability and quality.The high-level consultation will act as a strategic communication channel between the two countries on nuclear cooperation.Through the channel, the two sides will inspect progress of the Barakah power plant and discuss joint efforts to export nuclear reactors to a third country as well as related research and development and issues of nuclear security and safety.