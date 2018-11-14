BTS' Management Agency Apologizes to Korean Victims of A-Bombing

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS's management agency has apologized to South Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombings in Japan for a shirt worn by one of the band's members depicting the historical event.An official of Big Hit Entertainment met with around ten victims living in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday to deliver a personal apology to those who may have been hurt.After the meeting, the Korea Atomic Bomb Victims Association released a statement, saying they understand and sympathize with the situation. The association’s head, Lee Kyu-yeol, criticized Japan for taking issue with the incident while refusing to apologize for its wartime aggression during World War II.Earlier, a Japanese TV show canceled a scheduled appearance by BTS after a report surfaced showing band member Jimin wearing a T-shirt depicting the 1945 Hiroshima bombing with an image of a mushroom cloud. The T-shirt also featured slogans marking Korean independence.