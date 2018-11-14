Labor Minister Stresses Zero-Tolerance Policy on Hiring Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

Employment and Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap has declared a zero-tolerance policy against unfair employment and other corrupt practices at the ministry and its affiliate agencies.Lee held a meeting with the heads of labor-related public agencies in Seoul on Friday and pointed to growing public criticism over unfair hiring practices at public companies, including the employment of relatives or acquaintances.He asked the participants to strengthen efforts to monitor and root out hiring-related corruption under their leadership, emphasizing that such irregularities should not be tolerated.He also touched on the government’s ongoing investigation into public entities to crack down on illicit hiring and stressed it should be carried out thoroughly and sternly.