Unification Minister, Pompeo Discuss Close Coordination on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington Friday and discussed North Korea's denuclearization and ways to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry said that Cho held talks with Pompeo at the State Department for about 25 minutes and also discussed inter-Korean relations.State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert stated through a press release that the two officials "affirmed their commitment to close coordination" to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Nauert said the two also discussed ways to deepen coordination to ensure that inter-Korean cooperation remains "aligned" with progress in U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks.Cho arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday for a five-day visit. He has met with Ed Royce, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and other key administration officials and members of Congress.He also discussed the North Korea issue with experts at a U.S. think tank.