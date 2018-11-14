N. Korean Delegation Heads Home

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean delegation ended its four-day visit to South Korea and returned home Saturday.Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of North Korea's Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, arrived in the South on Wednesday with four other North Korean delegates to attend an international peace forum in Gyeonggi Province.Before departing from Gimpo International Airport, Ri did not respond to reporter questions about what he thought of his trip, but he did smile.Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor for Peace Lee Hwa-young also went to the airport to see the delegation off and asked Ri to visit often. Ri responded that he would.During the trip, the North Korean official visited Pangyo Techno Valley and an agricultural technology institute in Gyeonggi Province and also met with Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung and ruling Democratic Party floor leader Lee Hae-chan and discussed inter-Korean exchanges.Ri criticized Japan's wartime forced labor during the international forum held in the Gyeonggi Province city of Goyang on Friday and called on Asia-Pacific nations to take part in the peace and dialogue momentum between the two Koreas.