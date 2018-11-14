Gasoline Price Drops 115 Won Since Fuel Tax Cut

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic gasoline and diesel prices have dropped for the second week following the government's fuel tax cut.According to Opinet, a Web site on oil price information run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of regular gasoline sold at filling stations nationwide fell 85-point-two won to one-thousand-575-point-two won per liter in the second week of November.The price has dropped by nearly 115 won in two weeks. It's the first time since the end of May that the price of gasoline has dipped below 16-hundred won per liter.The price of diesel has also dropped more than 56 won this week to just over one-thousand-419 won, the lowest since the third week of August.However, the cost of diesel for purposes other than automotive fuel which does not benefit from the oil tax cut continued to rise for the 20th consecutive week to one-thousand-13 won.The government temporarily lowered oil taxes levied on gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) and butane by 15 percent from November sixth.