Gyeonggi Governor Reproaches Police

Gyoeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung strongly criticized the police for confirming that a controversial Twitter account in fact belongs to his wife, Kim Hye-gyeong.Shortly after the police revealed its results Saturday, Lee wrote on his social networking page that his gloomy prediction had come true and that the police had already made its decision to hand over his wife to prosecutors.Lee said the police had made a political decision, not relied on the truth, during its investigation.Lee also said that he is devastated by the police's conduct, but he will stand strong and stay focused on his governorship.