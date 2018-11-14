Politics Homemaker Husbands on the Rise Despite Low Birthrate

Despite the low birthrate, the number of homemaker husbands in South Korea has been rising for a year.



According to Statistics Korea's employment data on Saturday, as of October, some seven thousand men were responsible for childcare out of the economically inactive population, which refers to those aged 15 and above who are neither employed nor seeking employment.



This figure does not include men who have jobs but are taking paternity leave to assist with childcare.



The number of homemaker husbands rose year-on-year for the 12th straight month.



Statistics Korea says this growth is particularly led by men in their 30s.



According to the Employment and Labor Ministry, the number of men on paternity leave in the private sector has also jumped 66 percent to nearly 85-hundred during this year's first half, compared to 51-hundred last year.



An official at the statistics agency attributed the trend to the weakening of the prejudice in Korean society that childcare is only for women.