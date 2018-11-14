Patriotic Martyrs Day Marked in Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs held a ceremony Saturday to mark the 79th Patriotic Martyrs Day.Some one thousand guests including veterans and bereaved families attended the event held at Seodaemun Prison History Museum in downtown Seoul.One-hundred-28 individuals who patriotically served the country received commendations from the government.Fumiko Kaneko, the Japanese wife of Korean independence activist Park Yeol, was also posthumously commended after she was formally recognized as a patriotic martyr 92 years after she died in prison.Other events commemorating the day will also take place Saturday nationwide including memorial services hosted by the Liberation Association in 15 cities and provinces.