President Moon Continues Bilateral Talks in Papua New Guinea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in is continuing his diplomatic efforts during his stay in Papua New Guinea to attend this year’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.Hong Suhryung has more on what the President has been up to.Report: President Moon finished his four-day-stay in Singapore Friday, where he took part in the Korea-ASEAN summit and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, among others.After arriving in Papua New Guinea, President Moon met Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Peter O’Neill on Saturday.The leaders agreed to expand mutually beneficial trade and investment and step up cooperation in energy, maritime infrastructure and fisheries.They also agreed on joint efforts to combat illegal fishing, preserve marine resources and also ensure a safe environment for Korean deep-sea fishing vessels operating in waters near Papua New Guinea.Moon and O'Neill also assessed that Pacific island nations were playing a leading role in improving the global perception of climate change.Later in the day, Moon met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to discuss cooperation in trade and energy as well as regional and global affairs.The leaders also noted that cooperation has deepened in many areas based on the free trade agreement that took effect in 2014 and the two countries' mutually complementary economic structure.They agreed to further advance bilateral relations focusing on economic cooperation and cultural and personnel exchanges.Moon briefed both prime ministers on the results of the recent inter-Korean summit and thanked the leaders for their support for peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon is also set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a fourth summit to discuss North Korea issues, among other matters.Moon will attend the APEC forum on Sunday before heading back to Korea.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.