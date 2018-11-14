Moon, Xi Agree to Cooperate for Successful 2nd US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday during which they agreed to closely cooperate for a successful second North Korea-U.S. summit.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a briefing that during the summit held in Papua New Guinea on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) forum, the two leaders agreed that both the second North-U.S. summit and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul will mark crucial turning points in resolving Korean Peninsula issues.President Xi also expressed support for President Moon and his administration's efforts toward establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said China will continue to play a constructive role in peace efforts.Spokesman Kim said the Chinese leader pledged active support for the two Koreas' joint bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics saying it will help advance cross-border relations and peace on the peninsula.President Moon asked for China's continued cooperation to preserve historical sites in China related to Korea's independence movement, to which Xi pledged full support.The repatriation of remains of Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War was also addressed.Moon asked Xi to visit Seoul in the near future and Xi said he is willing to visit at a convenient time next year.Xi also said that he received the North Korean leader's invitation to visit Pyongyang and that he plans to make time for that trip next year.