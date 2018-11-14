Moon Proposes Creating APEC Digital Innovation Fund

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has proposed that the nations of Asia and the Pacific regions create a joint fund aimed at improving the region's digital capabilities.The president made the proposal on Sunday at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Papua New Guinea's capital city, Port Moresby.In the annual summit, President Moon said that South Korea supports the mechanism for implementing the APEC Roadmap on the Internet and Digital Economy, which was adopted last year.Moon added that his proposal for the establishment of the APEC Digital Innovation Fund is aimed at facilitating the implementation of the roadmap, a framework that provides guidance on key areas and actions to facilitate technological and policy exchanges among member economies.The president expressed hope that the countries will reduce digital divide and move toward co-prosperity.He also outlined his government's vision for an innovative and inclusive nation, proposing that APEC countries produce and share a book of exemplary cases of inclusive growth policies.The president will head home on Sunday afternoon after wrapping up his six-day trip to Singapore and Papua New Guinea.