Two Koreas to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Suspended Tour Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas will hold a series of events Sunday and Monday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the long-suspended joint tourism program at the North's scenic Mount Geumgang.About 100 South Koreans and 80 North Koreans will attend the first celebratory event in four years on the eastern coast resort for two days.The events, jointly organized by South Korea's Hyundai Group and the North's Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, will begin with a commemorative ceremony on Sunday at Geumgangsan Cultural Hall, followed by a tree-planting ceremony, a celebratory concert and dinner. The participants are scheduled to visit the Mount Geumgang resort area on Monday.South Korean participants include about 30 Hyundai officials, including Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun, six lawmakers, former government officials, private experts, business executives and journalists.The tour program, launched in 1998, was suspended by the Seoul government in 2008 following the deadly shooting of a South Korean female tourist in the resort.The two Koreas have held celebratory events to mark the anniversary almost every year from 1999 to 2014, but the event has not taken place since then.