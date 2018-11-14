S. Korea's Total Fertility Rate Expected to Drop Below One This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's total fertility rate, or the number of babies that a woman is projected to have during her lifetime is expected to fall below one this year.Kang Shin-woo, Commissioner of Statistics Korea, presented the projection on Sunday during an interview with Yonhap News, saying that the rapid drop in the birthrate will advance the previously projected beginning of a contraction in the overall population.The statistics agency chief said that the total fertility rate, which fell to a record low of one-point-05 last year, is likely to drop below one this year.Maintaining the current population would require a total fertility rate of two-point-one, and the average rate for the 35 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development stands at one-point-68, but South Korea's figure is much lower than both figures.