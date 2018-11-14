Presidential Aide Questioned over Illegal Political Fund Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution summoned and questioned Song In-bae, presidential secretary for political affairs, on allegations that he received illegal political funds.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office said that they questioned Song as a suspect on his alleged violations of the Political Fund Law.Song was a director at Cygnus Country Club, a golf club in North Chungcheong Province and received a total of 280 million won in wages from August 2010 to May last year.During the period, he ran for a parliamentary seat in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province in the general elections in 2012 and 2016.The prosecution suspects Song received the money as illegal political funds without actually working as a director at the golf club.Prosecutors are also looking into allegations that Song received two million won from an influential blogger known as "druking" for attending a conference the blogger organized. Druking is the key figure in a massive online opinion rigging scandal.