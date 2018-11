Photo : YONHAP News

Korean-American Republican Young Kim has lost in the race for a seat in the United States House of Representatives.According to the Associated Press on Saturday, Democrat Gil Cisneros beat Kim in the closely contested race for the 39th Congressional District in Southern California, capturing a Republican-held U.S. House seat in the region.Kim was aiming to replace retiring Rep. Ed Royce in the district to become the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress.