S. Korea's Top 30 Conglomerates' Investment Jumps 11% This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top 30 conglomerates increased their investments over ten percent in the first nine months of this year.CEO Score, which tracks corporate management, said on Sunday that the total amount of investments of the 30 firms came to 64-point-85 trillion won in the January-September period, up ten-point-eight percent from the same period a year earlier.Nearly half of the total investments were made by leading chip makers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, whose investments came to 18-point-three trillion won and ten-point-nine trillion won, respectively, accounting for over 45 percent of the total.SK Group marked the largest growth of over 46 percent on-year in investment, spending about 15 trillion won during the first nine months of the year.Meanwhile, telecom group KT, Hanjin which includes Korean Air Lines, Kumho Asiana which includes Asiana Airlines, and retail giant Lotte cut back on their investments.