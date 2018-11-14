Police to Send Case Involving Governor's Wife to Prosecution Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Police will send a case involving Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung's wife to the prosecution on Monday.Ahead of handing over the case to the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office, the Southern Gyeonggi Province Police Agency said it will recommend the prosecution indict Kim Hye-kyung on charges of violating election law and defamation.After a seven-month investigation, the police announced on Saturday that a disputed Twitter account that spread false election rumors belongs to the governor's wife.Kim is accused of utilizing the Twitter account to spread false information about her husband's rival candidate in April during the ruling Democratic Party's primary race for the Gyeonggi governorship.The account also falsely claimed in late 2016 that then presidential hopeful Moon Jae-in's son received employment favors.