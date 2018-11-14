Moon Returns from Trip to Singapore, Papua New Guinea

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in returned home Sunday after a six-day trip to Singapore and Papua New Guinea.At the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea's capital city, Port Moresby, Moon proposed the nations of the Asia and Pacific region create the APEC Digital Innovation Fund to improve the region's digital capabilities. He also explained his government's vision for an innovative and inclusive nation.In a meeting with International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde, Moon expressed concerns that capital outflow from emerging economies could trigger a worldwide financial crisis. He asked the IMF to create a strong global financial safety net by securing sufficient financial resources for loans.During a four-day trip to Singapore earlier last week, Moon attended the Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) Summit, the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit.On the sidelines of the regional summits and the APEC forum, Moon also held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea.