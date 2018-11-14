Chief Judges to Discuss Impeachment of Scandal-linked Judges

Photo : YONHAP News

Chief judges will hold a meeting on Monday to push for the impeachment of six judges linked to a judicial power abuse case.The heads of district and high courts nationwide will hold a meeting in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, during which a resolution calling for the impeachment of the scandal-linked judges is likely to be proposed.Six judges from the Daegu District Court have already called on the meeting to discuss the matter, saying that the alleged acts of violating the independence of the judiciary should not go without judgment. A dozen judges from the Seoul Central District Court have also expressed their support of the request.According to the Constitution, no judge shall be removed from office except by impeachment or a prison sentence or more severe punishment.