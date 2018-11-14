S. Korea-US Working Group to Hold First Meeting Tuesday in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are likely to hold the first meeting of their bilateral working group on Tuesday in Washington.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Sunday that Seoul and Washington have agreed to hold the inaugural meeting of the new consultative body on Tuesday afternoon.South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon will depart for the U.S. on Monday morning to attend the meeting, along with officials from the Unification Ministry and the presidential office.Lee and his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, will represent their respective countries in the working group.The new consultative body is expected to discuss preparations for a planned meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong-chol.The two sides are also expected to discuss inter-Korean cooperation projects, including a proposed joint survey of cross-border railway lines. The Koreas had planned to conduct the inspection in October but the U.S. expressed concerns that inter-Korean relations were improving faster than denuclearization talks.