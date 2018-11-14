Trump Reaffirms Good Relations with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that relations between the U.S. and North Korea are good.In an interview with Fox News that aired Sunday, Trump said that it was really tough for him as president to make decisions regarding North Korea issues.Trump said that when he took office, his predecessor Barack Obama told him that the North Korean issue is by far the biggest problem that the U.S. faces.Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and he had to make real decisions as to which way to go on North Korea, adding that so far he's very happy with the approach they chose.