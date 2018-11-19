Gyeonggi Governor Lee Again Denies Allegations against his Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung said on Monday that a disputed Twitter account that spread false election rumors does not belong to his wife.In a statement in front of the Gyeonggi provincial government, Lee said that his wife did not post the controversial rumors against his political rivals and that there is evidence showing the account does not belong to her.The Southern Gyeonggi Province Police Agency plans to send the case to the prosecution and recommend the prosecution indict Kim Hye-kyung on charges of violating election law and defamation.Kim is accused of utilizing the controversial Twitter account to spread false information about her husband's rival candidate in April during the ruling Democratic Party's primary race for the Gyeonggi governorship.