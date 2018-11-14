Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Asahi: N. Korea's New Tactical Weapon is Surface-to-Ship Missile

Write: 2018-11-19 11:24:40Update: 2018-11-19 11:40:49

Asahi: N. Korea's New Tactical Weapon is Surface-to-Ship Missile

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese newspaper said Monday that North Korean media reports about a newly developed tactical weapon are referencing a surface-to-ship guided missile. 

Quoting a source familiar with North Korea affairs, the Asahi Shimbun daily said that North Korean media recently reported its leader Kim Jong-un inspected a test of a newly developed high-tech tactical weapon, and the test was a simulation of hitting a maritime target with a guided missile launched from the ground. 

The daily said that Pyongyang is moving to engage in talks to prepare for a second summit with Washington, but, at the same time, it's working to develop weapons to prepare for a possible attack from the U.S.
List

Editor's Pick