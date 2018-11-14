Unification Ministry: Kim Jong-un's Visit To Seoul Still Possible This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul is still possible this year.Spokesperson Baik Tae-hyun said in a regular news briefing on Monday that the ministry will make preparations so that the visit takes place according to plan.The two Koreas had agreed upon the visit at an inter-Korean summit in September, but speculation has emerged that it could be delayed as denuclearization talks between the North and the U.S. have stalled.Baik said it is his understanding that Pyongyang and Washington are currently negotiating the time of their high-level talks.