Controversy over Gyeonggi Governor's Wife Heating up

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Police asked the prosecution to indict the wife of former presidential candidate and Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung for allegedly spreading false election rumors using a Twitter account. The governor strongly denies the allegations, calling the probe a politically motivated attack.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: Southern Gyeonggi Police sent the case to prosecutors on Monday, with a recommendation to indict the Gyeonggi Province governor's wife on charges of violating election law and defamation.They say a seven-month investigation led them to conclude Kim Hye-kyung is the owner of a controversial Twitter account that spread false information about her husband’s political rivals for years.In December 2016, when Lee was competing with President Moon Jae-in in the ruling Democratic Party’s primary for the presidential nomination, Kim is accused of falsely claiming that Moon's son Joon-young received special treatment in landing a public agency job in 2006.In April this year, she is suspected of posting false information about Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol, who was her husband’s rival in the ruling party primary for the Gyeonggi governorship.Kim reportedly claimed that Jeon joined forces with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to better compete in the Gyeonggi Province governor election, which police say is not true.Governor Lee held a brief news conference on Monday, saying his wife is not the owner of the account.[Sound bite: Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung (Korean)]"First of all, the owner of that account and the person who wrote the postings is not my wife. The police had plenty of evidence that it was not my wife but they gathered a few similar items to come to a conclusion. If you review their investigation, their judgment is lacking compared to netizen investigators, I believe."It's hard for me not to think that the police, with such a plethora of evidence, set ‘Lee Jae-myung's wife' as the target and just focused on that. I think that they chose power over truth."He called on police to stop what he describes as an excessive political attack, saying they have based their assumptions on vague details, and that there is plenty of evidence to prove them wrong.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.