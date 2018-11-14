Gov't Conducting Public Survey on Design for New License Plate

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has begun surveying the public about design preferences for a new license plate set to be issued next September.The survey is being conducted for the next two weeks at (www.molit.go.kr/carplate).The nation is expected to run out of number combinations in the second half of next year, so the ministry decided in July to adopt a new plate with an additional number.Design elements that have been suggested in the survey include the "taegeuk" symbol from the South Korean flag, the letters KOR referring to South Korea, and an anti-forgery holographic.