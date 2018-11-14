Parties Show Mixed Reaction to Allegations Against Governor's Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

Political parties are mixed in their reaction to allegations against the wife of Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung.Kim Hye-kyung is accused of using a Twitter account to spread false rumors about her husband.Senior ruling Democratic Party(DP) spokesman Hong Ihk-pyo said Monday members plan to see what direction related investigations take and to hold discussions again if deemed necessary.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is taking a much harder line.LKP Floor Spokesperson Song Hee-kgyoung issued a statement Sunday saying if the allegations are true, Governor Lee should immediately take responsibility, apologize and resign.The minor conservative Bareunmirae Party is accusing the ruling party of failing to handle the matter properly, saying the party lacks morals.Meanwhile, the presidential office says it has nothing to say on the matter.Presidential Spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom revealed the stance when asked to comment on the issue during a news briefing on Monday.He simply said the issue is one to be taken up by the ruling camp and not the top office.