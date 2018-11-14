APEC Summit Wraps up with US-China Trade Conflict

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: For the first time ever, members of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, have failed to adopt a closing declaration at their annual gathering. The unprecedented division was due to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The impasse at the APEC gathering in Papua New Guinea was already apparent during Saturday's CEO summit, as Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence clashed over the rules of global trade.[Sound bite: Chinese President Xi Jinping (Mandarin/Nov. 17 APEC CEO summit)]"If someone attempts to erect barriers and cut the close economic ties among countries, he is working against the laws of economics and the trend of history, and is running counter to the shared desire of people around the world; he is shortsighted, and is doomed to failure.[Sound bite: US Vice President Mike Pence (Nov. 17 APEC CEO summit)]"The United States though will not change course until China changes its ways.""Know that the United States offers a better option. We don't drown our partners in a sea of debt, we don't coerce, compromise your independence. The United States deals openly, fairly. We do not offer a constricting belt or a one-way road."Pence warned countries against joining China’s “belt and road" infrastructure initiative. Xi said the program is not designed to serve any hidden geopolitical agenda.[Sound bite: Chinese President Xi Jinping (Mandarin/Nov. 17 APEC CEO summit)]"Rules must be formulated jointly by the international community, but not by anyone that has the strongest muscles and might. Let alone resorting to utilitarianism and double standards."[Sound bite: US Vice President Mike Pence (Nov. 17 APEC CEO summit)]"We have taken decisive action to address our imbalance with China. We put tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, and we could more than double that number. But we hope for better."CNN cited a source within the meeting as saying all 20 APEC members were in agreement about jointly issuing a closing statement, except for China. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill blamed the "two big giants in the room" for the unprecedented lack of consensus.U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold talks later this month at the G20 summit in Argentina.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.