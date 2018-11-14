Parties Fail to Reach Consensus on Normalizing Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties on Monday failed to reach consensus on normalizing the National Assembly agenda, with sharp divisions remaining over a parliamentary probe into a hiring scandal at a public subway operator.Floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) Hong Young-pyo said his party cannot accept the rival parties' demand for a probe into alleged nepotism at Seoul Metro before the outcome of the state audit agency's investigation.Hong also opposed the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP)'s proposal to tie the nepotism probe to a parliamentary investigation into irregularities by private kindergartens.LKP floor leader Kim Sung-tae claimed the DP is turning a blind eye to the hiring scandal to protect Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who is affiliated with the ruling party.Deepening partisan wrangling is likely to delay the National Assembly's passage of the government's 2019 budget proposal before the December second deadline.