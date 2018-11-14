Gasoline Prices Slip Further than Expected

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices fell further than projected amid the government’s fuel tax cut and a drop in global oil prices.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Sunday that the average price of gasoline sold at filling stations nationwide stood at one-thousand-556-point-eight won per liter as of Saturday. That’s down more than 133 won from November fifth or the day just before the government temporarily lowered oil taxes by 15 percent.The drop in prices is sharper than the 123 won that the government had expected from the tax cut.Diesel prices also slipped 87-point-seven won during the same period.