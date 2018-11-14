Menu Content

Leading Judges Discuss Motion to Impeach Judges Involved in Power Abuse Scandal

Write: 2018-11-19 15:47:45

More than 100 of the nation's leading judges are considering a motion calling for the impeachment of fellow judges implicated in a Supreme Court judicial power abuse scandal.

The allegations involve judges affiliated with former Supreme Court justice Yang Sung-tae, who is accused of trying to influence cases in a manner politically favorable to ex-President Park Geun-hye. 

Monday's motion calls for the judicial branch to request the impeachment be put to a vote at the National Assembly.

A considerable number of voting judges, however, are reported to be opposed to the idea amid an ongoing probe by the prosecution.
