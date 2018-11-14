Leading Judges Discuss Motion to Impeach Judges Involved in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 100 of the nation's leading judges are considering a motion calling for the impeachment of fellow judges implicated in a Supreme Court judicial power abuse scandal.The allegations involve judges affiliated with former Supreme Court justice Yang Sung-tae, who is accused of trying to influence cases in a manner politically favorable to ex-President Park Geun-hye.Monday's motion calls for the judicial branch to request the impeachment be put to a vote at the National Assembly.A considerable number of voting judges, however, are reported to be opposed to the idea amid an ongoing probe by the prosecution.