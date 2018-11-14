Economy KOSPI Breaks 2,100 Mark for 1st Time in Nearly a Month

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose eight-point-16 points, or point-39 percent Monday. It closed the day at two-thousand-100-point-56, the first time the main bourse has broken the two-thousand-100 mark since October 23rd.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding eleven-point-95 points, or one-point-73 percent, to close at 702-point-13. The KOSDAQ also broke the 700 mark for the first time since October 23rd.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-six won.