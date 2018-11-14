Finance Minister: Time to Produce Results of Growth Policies

Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon called Monday for fundamental structural reform of the economy in order to reap practical results from administration policy.In a round table with business leaders, Kim said it was time to stop striving for short-term achievements and instead pursue substantive results.He called for changes to start-ups and venture capital firms as well as in broader society, including reforms in education and the labor market.He cited the creation of a ten-trillion-won fund for innovative start-ups and more than 50 on-site industrial inspections he had made as successes of the government's innovative growth approach.He said he was encouraged that his successor and the new presidential policy chief have assured they are also on the same page related to innovative growth.