Prosecutors Considering Indicting Presidential Aide for Accepting Illegal Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are considering indicting presidential secretary for political affairs Song In-bae, who is suspected of accepting illegal political funds.Song is accused of receiving a monthly salary of 280 million won as a board member of a wedding business department at a golf course in Chungju between 2010 and 2017 without actually working there.A source within the prosecution said weddings never took place at the golf course in question and there are no documents indicating Song ever worked there.Song denied the allegations during questioning on Saturday.Earlier on Monday, the presidential office said it will wait for the prosecution's decision on the case.