Ruling Party, Labor Union Hold Policy Talk

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and leaders of an umbrella labor union held a policy discussion in parliament on Monday.In opening remarks, DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan said the two sides will hold sufficient dialogue about minimum wage and the flexible work hour system which the Federation of Korean Trade Unions raised issue with during its weekend rally.Lee also expressed hope that the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the other of the two major umbrella unions, can take part in the Economic, Social and Labor Council which is to be launched Thursday. The confederation earlier decided it will not join the new consultation body.During the Monday meeting with lawmakers, president of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions Kim Ju-young argued that recent government measures including eased separation of banking and industry and attempts to ease regulations on carpooling run counter to the administration's goal to build a society where labor is respected.He told the ruling party that if labor policies fail, it will lose the opportunity for reform.The labor sector has been protesting the agreement reached between the government and rival parties to allow companies to extend the unit period of flexible work hours from three months to six months.Labor circles are resisting the move, saying it will offset the effects of reduced working hours.