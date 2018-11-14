Gov't Promotes Drive to Extend Flextime System's Duration

Photo : KBS News

The government is speaking out about the need to extend the unit period of operating flexible work hours.Ahn Kyung-duk, a senior official handling labor policy of the Ministry of Employment and Labor, relayed the government’s stance on Monday in a media briefing at the government complex in Sejong City.Ahn said lengthening the unit period "at an appropriate level" is deemed to be necessary when situations in advanced countries are taken into account.He cautioned, however, that there should be harmony between industrial needs and welfare for workers, calling for devices to prevent the move from negatively affecting laborers’ health and wages.Rival parties recently agreed to enhance the unit period of the flexible work hour system from the current three months and revise a related law by the end of this year. Talks are under way to lengthen it to six months or a year.