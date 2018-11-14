Foreign Officials Invited to Learn S. Korea's Intellectual Property System

A group of foreign government officials are in Seoul to learn about South Korea’s policies on intellectual properties.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that from Monday the Seoul office of the Korea Copyright Commission is offering a five-day training course to foreign officials handling related policies in 18 countries, including China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.Funded by the ministry’s contribution to the World Intellectual Property Organization, the course will feature experts’ lectures on South Korea’s and international legal systems concerning intellectual property and other related issues.