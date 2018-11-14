Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's human rights watchdog is calling on the government to not lengthen alternative military service more than one-and-a-half times of ordinary service.National Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Choi Young-ae delivered her request during a meeting with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo at the ministry in Seoul on Monday.Urging the ministry to refer to international human rights watchdogs’ advice to other countries, Choi emphasized an alternative should not be a punitive measure for refusing regular military service.She also said those opting for an alternative system should be allowed to serve in various places beyond prison facilities while calling for the need of a third party review to ensure the system's fairness and independence.The commission said that the chairwoman and the minister reached consensus that an alternative service needs to reflect both duty to defend the country and freedom of conscience and agreed to work together to come up with a reasonable system.