GM Korea's Union Stage All-night Sit-ins against Spin-off Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union of General Motors(GM) Korea is waging an all-night sit-in at the automaker’s Incheon assembly line in protest of the company’s plan to spin off a research and development arm.According to the GM Korea chapter of the Korean Metal Workers' Union, the all-night demonstration will be held indefinitely at the Bupyeong factory from Monday.Senior unionized members are also staging rallies and doling out leaflets to voice their opposition.The sit-ins are being staged as the company's management is refusing the labor union’s request to launch official negotiations over the issue.Last month, GM Korea's shareholders approved the establishment of GM Korea Technical Center, an arm that will be separate from the company’s manufacturing units. Its workers suspect the move is a precursor to the U.S. automaker’s eventual departure from the local market and to massive restructuring and layoffs.