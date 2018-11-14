Judges Agree on Impeachment of Colleagues over Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Judges across the nation are endorsing a plan to impeach judges implicated in power abuse allegations involving the Supreme Court under former Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae.The national gathering of judges, consisting of representatives at each court, held a meeting on Monday to determine their stance on the issue.The judges said in a statement that judiciary power abuse is a grave violation of the Constitution that merits impeachment procedures in addition to disciplinary actions.It was known that a total of 105 judges attended the meeting and more than half of them agreed on possibly impeaching their colleagues.The move is expected to speed up the parliament’s follow-up moves to hold accountable the judges that allegedly compromised the judiciary’s independence in order to curry favor with the former Park Geun-hye administration.A motion to impeach an incumbent judge can be proposed with consent from a third of lawmakers or more, and passed if half of registered lawmakers vote for it. The impeachment is finalized when at least six out of nine of the Constitutional Court judges approve it.