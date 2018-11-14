Workers at SNU Hospital to Launch Indefinite Strike

The labor union of Seoul National University Hospital plans to launch an indefinite walkout from Tuesday.The union’s move comes after it staged two rounds of warning strikes against the management, calling for better working conditions such as more hires and reducing working hours.Around 500 unionized members are expected to join the walkout or around seven percent of all employees at the hospital.The union says a minimum number of workers will remain during the strikes while some replacement workers will be injected to continue secondary services such as providing meals.An official of the hospital said nurses participating in the strikes will account for less than one percent of the whole nursing staff, ensuring strikes will cause no significant delay in treatments.