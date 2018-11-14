Menu Content

S. Korea's Producer Prices Fall First Time in 11 Months

Write: 2018-11-20 08:31:55Update: 2018-11-20 11:54:40

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices fell for the first time in nearly a year in October as the prices of farm products stabilized.
 
According to data by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the producer price index, a barometer of future consumer inflation, reached 105-point-41 last month, down point-four percent from a month earlier. It is the first on-month decline since November last year. 

On a year-on-year basis, the index rose two-point-two percent to extend its positive streak for the 24th-straight month since November 2016.

Prices of agricultural and fishery products slipped nine-point-seven percent, while meat and dairy product prices fell ten-point-six percent on-month, the largest drop in about 33 years.
