S. Korea, China Resume Joint Fishing Patrol in Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China will resume their joint patrols of illegal fishing activities in the Yellow Sea, about two years after a deadly clash between Korean authorities and Chinese fishermen.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Tuesday that the two nations will conduct joint rounds of inspections until next Monday in the provisional water zones in the Yellow Sea, an area where fishing boats of the two nations are allowed to operate without reporting to authorities.After the joint patrol, the two sides plan to notify each other of measures taken on the respective country's ships caught for illegal operations.The joint patrol started in 2014 but has been suspended after the Korea Coast Guard used force to secure a Chinese vessel fishing illegally in Korean waters in September 2016. The incident resulted in the accidental deaths of three Chinese fishermen due to smoke inhalation.